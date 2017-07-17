Jason Smyth takes 100m World Title

Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop both won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in London last night.

Derry man Smyth, clocked a time of 10.63 seconds in the T13 100 metre final, and just minutes later McKillop finished in 1st place in the T38 800 metres.

It was a fourth world title for Smyth in T13 100m and he remains unbeaten at Paralympic level since 2005.

The world record holder came home ahead of Polish sprinter Mateusz Michalski, who was second in 10.95.

In the evening today, Jason Smyth races again in the heats of the Men’s T13 200 metres.