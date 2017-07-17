Fears an increase in waste charges could lead to a rise of illegal dumping across the border

Concern has been raised in the North over cross-border dumping.

A former council worker discovered numerous bags of rubbish dumped at a site in Artigarvan which he believes belongs to householders in the Lifford area.

With an increase in waste collection charges in Southern Ireland there are fears that there may be an increase in illegal dumping across the border.

Mark Hegarty who discovered the rubbish says rate payers in the Strabane area have had to cover the cost of waste coming across the border previously but this most recent incident is unacceptable: