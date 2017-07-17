logo



Fears an increase in waste charges could lead to a rise of illegal dumping across the border

17 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Concern has been raised in the North over cross-border dumping.

A former council worker discovered numerous bags of rubbish dumped at a site in Artigarvan which he believes belongs to householders in the Lifford area.

With an increase in waste collection charges in Southern Ireland there are fears that there may be an increase in illegal dumping across the border.

Mark Hegarty who discovered the rubbish says rate payers in the Strabane area have had to cover the cost of waste coming across the border previously but this most recent incident is unacceptable:

More News

Fears an increase in waste charges could lead to a rise of illegal dumping across the border

0
Concern has been raised in the North over cross-border dumping. A former council worker discovered numerous bags of rubbish dumped at a site in Artigarvan which he believes belongs[...]
17 Jul 2017

Condemnation in Strabane after discovery of pipe bomb type device

0
There’s condemnation in Strabane today after a pipe bomb type device was discovered under a car in the Drumrallagh Estate area of the town yesterday. Local Councillor Karina [...]
17 Jul 2017

Swan park improvement programme underway in Buncrana

0
A major refurbishment and improvement programme got underway today at Swan Park in Buncrana, with thr programme being coordinated by Donegal County Council and the Buncrana Tidy To[...]
17 Jul 2017

Technological Universities could be a reality by September 2018 – Bruton

0
  The Education Minister hopes to see the first students enter proposed Technological Universities by September 2018. Richard Bruton says he’s aiming to have legislation[...]
17 Jul 2017

Woman dies following house fire in Limavady

0
Police in County Derry have confirmed that a woman, aged in her 50’s, has died following a fire at a house in Grange Park in Limavady this morning. Police received a report of a fi[...]
17 Jul 2017

Police seek information about July 2nd “hate crime” in Derry

0
Police in Derry are appealing for information following an assault on a man and a woman in a commercial premises in the Ferguson Street area of the city two weeks ago. At around 12[...]
17 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit