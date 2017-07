There’s condemnation in Strabane today after a pipe bomb type device was discovered under a car in the Drumrallagh Estate area of the town yesterday.

Local Councillor Karina Carlin has spoken out, she says those who are carrying out such behaviour have no thought for the community.

A number of houses in the vicinity were evacuated yesterday morning following the discovery of the device under a woman’s car.

Councillor Karlin says the potential danger this incident has is unacceptable: