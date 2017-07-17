Concern at reports of effluent spillage at Dungloe treatment plant

Residents in Dungloe are calling for an emergency meeting with Irish Water over health concerns surrounding the water treatment plant.

Concerns have been raised following an incident at the weekend when effluent was observed spilling over the walls of the treatment plant.

Local Councillor, Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the effluent spray is blowing towards four existing houses on the Pole Road, which is not acceptable.

He says this has been an ongoing issue and hopes Irish Water can immediately deal with concerns raised by residents …