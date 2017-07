Tyrone claimed the Ulster title for the fifteenth time with a 2-17 to 15 point win over Down on Sunday.

It was a relatively routine win for Mickey Harte’s side, with Ronan O’Neill grabbing both goals after coming off the bench.

It’s the first time since 2010 that Tyrone have successfully retained the title.

Veteran Tyrone forward Sean Cavanagh was impressed with how they won each Ulster game this year with a bit to spare…