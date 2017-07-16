Tyrone too strong for Down in Ulster Final

Final Score:

Tyrone: 2-17

Down: 0-15

Tyrone have been crowned Ulster champions for the second year in a row, proving far too strong for Down in Clones.

Tyrone opted for a defensive system, forcing Down to shoot from distance and then working on the counter attack.

The tactic worked well in the first half, with the Down forwards sending shots wide of the post and often dropping shots short; and Tyrone went into halftime in the lead by 0-7 – 0-5.

In the second half, Tyrone were more effective in defense and attack, and two goals from Ronan O’Neill widened the gap even further.

The lead 10 point lead held by Tyrone proved too wide for Down to pull back as Tyrone stormed to another Ulster title, the sixth in Mickey Harte’s career as manager.