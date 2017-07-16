Tyrone reaction: Colm Cavanagh & David Mulgrew

It was a dream Ulster final debut for David Mulgrew with the Tyrone men running out comfortable winners over Down, by a score of 2-15 – 0-15.

It was a tough first half for Mickey Harte’s men who played defensively in the opening 35 minutes, and led by just two points at half time.

The introduction of Ronan O’Neill in the second half proved the difference, with the forward firing in two goals to lead the charge for another Ulster title.

After the game, Francis Mooney spoke to Mulgrew and midfielder Colm Cavanagh to get their thoughts on the game..