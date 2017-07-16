One woman in serious condition following road traffic collision

One woman is in a serious condition following a road traffic collision last evening.

At approximately 6:30pm emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision at Porthall.

In a joint operation emergency services from both sides of the border, including the Rescue 118 helicopter attended the scene where the vehicle was in the water upside down with two passengers and a dog trapped inside.

The passengers, a male and female both in their 60s were treated at the scene before being transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have praised a man who entered the water and freed both passengers before the emergency services reached the scene.

Meanwhile Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are particularly keen to speak with a young male who was at the scene yesterday evening.