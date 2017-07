Bundoran RNLI are this evening reminding people to be mindful of the potential dangers of the water.

This follows an incident yesterday when eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Football team were hospitalised after being rescued from the sea when they got into difficulty while swimming at Tullan Strand.

Press Officer with Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat, Shane Smyth would advise people to avoid swimming in Tullan Strand due to strong currents.

He has this advice: