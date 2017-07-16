logo



Michael Naughton selected to replace the late Sean McEniff on Donegal County Council

16 Jul 2017
by News Highland

In something of a surprise Michael Naughton has been selected by Fianna Fail to replace the late Sean McEniff on Donegal County Council.

At a convention in Donegal Town on Sunday evening the Laghey resident came out ahead of three other candidates.

At one point it looked as though Mr McEniff’s daughter Elizabeth McIntyre would go forward uncontested but in recent weeks it became clear the position would be contested.

As well as Michael Naughton, former Ballyshannon Town Councillor Billy Grimes and Roger Meehan from Dunkineely threw their hats into the ring.

The seat became available when Mr McEniff, who was Ireland’s longest serving Councillor, passed away in April

Michael Naughton is the manager of the Clanree hotel in Letterkenny and is also the manager of the Donegal ladies football team. He will officially take his seat at the next sitting of Donegal County Council

More News

Michael Naughton selected to replace the late Sean McEniff on Donegal County Council

0
In something of a surprise Michael Naughton has been selected by Fianna Fail to replace the late Sean McEniff on Donegal County Council. At a convention in Donegal Town on Sunday e[...]
16 Jul 2017

All County League results – Sunday 16th

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Dungloe 1-13 V 1-13 Milford Four Masters 1-07 V 1-10 Bundoran St Eunan’s 1-10 V 1-08 Kilcar Naomh Conáil 2-15 V 0-14 Glenswilly Played Saturday G[...]
16 Jul 2017

Safety advice issued following Tullan Strand incident

0
Bundoran RNLI are this evening reminding people to be mindful of the potential dangers of the water. This follows an incident yesterday when eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Fo[...]
16 Jul 2017

24 year old to appear at Derry Magistrates Court charged in connection with security alert

0
A 24 year old male is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow in connection with a security alert in Derry. On Friday evening at approximately 11pm police received a [...]
16 Jul 2017

One woman in serious condition following road traffic collision

0
One woman is in a serious condition following a road traffic collision last evening. At approximately 6:30pm emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision a[...]
16 Jul 2017

Mother of crash victim devastated as memorial plaque is removed and thrown into bushes

0
The mother of one of the victims of a fatal crash on the Glenfin road has said she is ‘devastated’ after a memorial plaque placed at the scene was removed and thrown de[...]
16 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit