logo



Mother of crash victim devastated as memorial plaque is removed and thrown into bushes

16 Jul 2017
by News Highland

The mother of one of the victims of a fatal crash on the Glenfin road has said she is ‘devastated’ after a memorial plaque placed at the scene was removed and thrown deep into bushes

Kiara Baird (19) died alongside mother-of-three Maria Wallis (38) when the car they were travelling in rolled over and hit a lamp post outside Ballybofey in September last year.

The women were returning home from a college beautician course at nearby Finn Valley college.

Memorial plaques were placed at the scene of the crash but they went missing between 8pm on Saturday evening and 1am on Sunday morning.

They were later found on Sunday afternoon damaged and thrown deep into nearby bushes.

Kiara’s mother said she was ‘absolutely devastated’ by the act

More News

All County League results – Sunday 16th

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Dungloe 1-13 V 1-13 Milford Four Masters 1-07 V 1-10 Bundoran St Eunan’s 1-10 V 1-08 Kilcar Naomh Conáil 2-15 V 0-14 Glenswilly Played Saturday G[...]
16 Jul 2017

Safety advice issued following Tullan Strand incident

0
Bundoran RNLI are this evening reminding people to be mindful of the potential dangers of the water. This follows an incident yesterday when eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Fo[...]
16 Jul 2017

24 year old to appear at Derry Magistrates Court charged in connection with security alert

0
A 24 year old male is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow in connection with a security alert in Derry. On Friday evening at approximately 11pm police received a [...]
16 Jul 2017

One woman in serious condition following road traffic collision

0
One woman is in a serious condition following a road traffic collision last evening. At approximately 6:30pm emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision a[...]
16 Jul 2017

Mother of crash victim devastated as memorial plaque is removed and thrown into bushes

0
The mother of one of the victims of a fatal crash on the Glenfin road has said she is ‘devastated’ after a memorial plaque placed at the scene was removed and thrown de[...]
16 Jul 2017

Fermanagh footballers have lucky escape following Tullan Strand cool down

0
  Eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Football team were hospitalised on Saturday having been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tullan Stra[...]
15 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit