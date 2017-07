It was a disappointing day in Letterkenny for the Donegal/Derry Vipers who lost their last game of the league campaign to the Craigavon Cowboys.

After a six game winning streak, the Vipers only needed one more victory to go through to the play-offs.

But, it is the Cowboys, who were sat in second place, that came away with the points after a two touchdown win.

Colm Kelly has the report..