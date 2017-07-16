logo



Cricket Review: Rain interrupts North-West action

16 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Coleraine 8 7 0 0 1 28 168
Brigade 8 6 0 0 2 23 143
Donemana 6 6 0 0 0 17 137
Eglinton 8 4 0 0 4 22 102
Ardmore 7 3 0 0 4 12 72
Bready 7 3 0 0 4 11 71
Fox Lodge 8 1 0 0 7 23 43
Drummond 8 0 0 0 8 14 14

It was a frustrating day for cricket in the North-West yesterday with weather throwing a spanner in the works for some for some of the games.

In the games that did go ahead, Eglington defeated Fox Lodge by 4 wickets, Coleraine defeated Bready by 8 wickets, and Brigade came out on top of Drummond by 54 runs.

Our cricket correspondent Eamon McLaughlin has the review of yesterdays reaction in his Sunday Cricket review..

 

