Cricket Review: Rain interrupts North-West action

Coleraine 8 7 0 0 1 28 168

Brigade 8 6 0 0 2 23 143

Donemana 6 6 0 0 0 17 137

Eglinton 8 4 0 0 4 22 102

Ardmore 7 3 0 0 4 12 72

Bready 7 3 0 0 4 11 71

Fox Lodge 8 1 0 0 7 23 43

Drummond 8 0 0 0 8 14 14

It was a frustrating day for cricket in the North-West yesterday with weather throwing a spanner in the works for some for some of the games.

In the games that did go ahead, Eglington defeated Fox Lodge by 4 wickets, Coleraine defeated Bready by 8 wickets, and Brigade came out on top of Drummond by 54 runs.

Our cricket correspondent Eamon McLaughlin has the review of yesterdays reaction in his Sunday Cricket review..