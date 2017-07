The Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup is expected to be the biggest on yet, according to Chairman Michael Hutton.

The underage competition kicks off on the 17th July and will take place over the week across the North West in Derry, Strabane, Limavady and Donegal.

The event has its highest ever entry of team – with 340 teams registering for the event, including: Norwich FC, Sheffield Utd, and Hearts FC.

Myles Gallagher spoke to Hutton on Sunday Sport..