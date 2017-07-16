24 year old to appear at Derry Magistrates Court charged in connection with security alert

A 24 year old male is due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow in connection with a security alert in Derry.

On Friday evening at approximately 11pm police received a report that a suspect device had been left close to the entrance of a property in the Clooney Terrace area of the city.

The device was later declared a hoax.

Two men were detained yesterday following the incident.

The 24 year old has been charged with two offences and while the second male, a 58 year old has been released pending additional enquiries.