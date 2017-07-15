Two men detained in Derry following security alert

Two males have been detained in Derry following a security alert in the city last night.

Residents in the Clooney Terrace area were evacuated after police received a report shortly after 11pm that a suspect device had been left close to the entrance of a property in the area.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene and deemed the device to be a hoax.

The two males, aged 58 and 24 are currently in custody assisting Police with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Reactive Crime at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.