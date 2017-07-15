logo



Ollie Horgan pleased with his side’s grit

15 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan was well pleased with his side’s win over Bohemians last night, especially with how they came from behind to clinch an important win.

Bohs took the lead in the first half through a Dinny Corcoran goal, but goals from Eddie Dsane and Sean Houston was enough to seal the victory in Finn Park.

The win means Harps move four points above the relegation zone with just twelve games left in the season.

After the game, Horgan told Chris Ashmore that he was happy with how his team bounced back from going behind..

