A specially adapted fishing vessel from Killybegs is headed to Mayo this weekend to begin a new search for the bodies of missing Coast Guard crew.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, and winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith all died when Rescue 116 crashed near Blackrock Island earlier this year.

The bodies of Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never recovered.

Local photo journalist Fergus Sweeney says weather permitting, searchers hope to examine the seabed around the crash site: