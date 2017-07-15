Karl Griffin through to European relay final

Donegal’s Karl Griffin will compete for the Irish relay team in the European final in Poland tomorrow, after a fourth place finish in the heats today.

Griffin, a former Tir Chonaill AC athlete, now runs for UCD AC and was part of the Irish 4x400m team that booked their place in the u-23 European final, earlier today.

After finishing behind Germany, Great Britain & NI, and Italy, their time of 3:7.63s was enough to secure a final spot.

Griffin is partnered on the team with Craig Newell, Harry Purcel and Andrew Mellon.