logo



Karl Griffin through to European relay final

15 Jul 2017
by admin

Donegal’s Karl Griffin will compete for the Irish relay team in the European final in Poland tomorrow, after a fourth place finish in the heats today.

Griffin, a former Tir Chonaill AC athlete, now runs for UCD AC and was part of the Irish 4x400m team that booked their place in the u-23 European final, earlier today.

After finishing behind Germany, Great Britain & NI, and Italy, their time of 3:7.63s was enough to secure a final spot.

Griffin is partnered on the team with Craig Newell, Harry Purcel and Andrew Mellon.

 

 

More News

Fermanagh footballers have lucky escape following Tullan Strand cool down

0
  Eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Football team were hospitalised on Saturday having been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tullan Stra[...]
15 Jul 2017

Karl Griffin through to European relay final

0
Donegal’s Karl Griffin will compete for the Irish relay team in the European final in Poland tomorrow, after a fourth place finish in the heats today. Griffin, a former Tir C[...]
15 Jul 2017

Two men detained in Derry following security alert

0
Two males have been detained in Derry following a security alert in the city last night. Residents in the Clooney Terrace area were evacuated after police received a report shortly[...]
15 Jul 2017

Killybegs fishing vessel to begin new search for Rescue 116 missing crew this weekend

0
A specially adapted fishing vessel from Killybegs is headed to Mayo this weekend to begin a new search for the bodies of missing Coast Guard crew. Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain[...]
15 Jul 2017

Co Tyrone farmer convicted of transporting animal not fit for journey

0
A County Tyrone farmer has been convicted of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey. Ryan McElduff (21) of Creggan Road, Cranagh, Carrickmore, pleade[...]
15 Jul 2017

Elected representatives urged to work together to secure more funding for islands

0
A Donegal County Councillor is urging politicians to work together with island communities in a bid to get more funding secured. Earlier this week, Minister Joe McHugh announced ov[...]
15 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit