GAA Preview: Kieran McGeary

15 Jul 2017
by admin

Tyrone star Kieran McGeary said that Tyrone’s approach to the Ulster final will be no different to any other game.

The Red Hand county go into Sunday’s game as holders of the Anglo-Celt cup and they face Down –  who unexpectedly defeated Monaghan in the semi-final – and McGeary says they can’t get complacent.

Tyrone were on top form in the semi-final as they defeated Donegal, but, McGeary told Tom Comack that they are hoping to improve again on that performance against a Down side that are on the up…

