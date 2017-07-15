GAA Preview: Conor Gormley

Former Tyrone star Conor Gormley said that he is expecting Down to put up a strong performance against Tyrone in this weekend’s Ulster decider, but thinks Tyrone will have enough to clinch the title.

The three-time All-Ireland winner believes that if Down can provide enough pressure on Tyrone’s possession then they will prove a huge threat.

Down have slowly improved on their performances since the league, beating Armagh and Monaghan on their road to he final.

And despite admitting that Down will pose a threat, he told Tom Comack that he expects Tyrone to come away with their second title in two years..