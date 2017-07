It was a landmark weekend for Ciaran Gallagther in goal as he made his 200th Finn Harps appearance, and the Raphoe man marked the achievement with a 2-1 win over Bohemians.

Harps went 1-0 down on the night, with Bohs’ Dinny Corcoran firing past Gallagher, but an Eddie Dsane equalisier and a Sean Houston brace was enough to seal the victory for Harps.

After the game, goalscorer Dsane spoke to Chris Ashmore…

Chris also caught up with Gallagher…