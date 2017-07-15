logo



Fermanagh footballers have lucky escape following Tullan Strand cool down

15 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Football team were hospitalised on Saturday having been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tullan Strand.

The group had been training on the Strand and entered the water to cool down following their session.

The strong currents at Tullan began to carry a number of them out to sea and into the rocks.

Concerned onlookers immediately called the Coast Guard and within minutes both the inshore lifeboat from Bundoran and the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter were at the scene.

Meanwhile, a group of quick thinking surfers, one of whom is crew member with Bundoran RNLI, entered the water on boards and helped the footballers to safety.

On arrival, the lifeboat ensured that all casualties were out of the water while Rescue 118 landed on Tullan Strand and also made sure that everyone was accounted for.

The lifeboat crew trained in first aid assisted eight of the players, some who were bruised and some who had swallowed sea water before ambulances arrived.

A number of the casualties were taken to Sligo University Hospital as a precaution.

Following the incident, Bundoran RNLI helm James Cassidy reminded anyone planning a trip to the area of the potential dangers: ‘Thankfully everyone is safe and this afternoon and we would like to wish the group well following what must have been a frightening experience. We would remind locals and visitors alike that Tullan Strand and particularly the area along the cliffs is notorious for rip currents and under currents and is really not suitable for swimming.  Rips are strong currents running out to sea which can catch even the most experienced beachgoers out. They can take you from the shallows very quickly and leave you out of your depth. Bundoran’s main beach is supervised by lifeguads all summer long and provides the best option for safe, supervised swimming during the summer period.

‘Should you get caught in a rip, the best advice is to stay calm and don’t panic. If you can stand, wade. Don’t try to swim. If you have an inflatable or board, keep hold of it to help you float. Raise your hand and shout for help loudly. Don’t swim directly against the rip or you will get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore.

Further sea safety advice can be found on www.respectthewater.com

 

More News

Fermanagh footballers have lucky escape following Tullan Strand cool down

0
  Eight members of the Fermanagh Minor Football team were hospitalised on Saturday having been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tullan Stra[...]
15 Jul 2017

Karl Griffin through to European relay final

0
Donegal’s Karl Griffin will compete for the Irish relay team in the European final in Poland tomorrow, after a fourth place finish in the heats today. Griffin, a former Tir C[...]
15 Jul 2017

Two men detained in Derry following security alert

0
Two males have been detained in Derry following a security alert in the city last night. Residents in the Clooney Terrace area were evacuated after police received a report shortly[...]
15 Jul 2017

Killybegs fishing vessel to begin new search for Rescue 116 missing crew this weekend

0
A specially adapted fishing vessel from Killybegs is headed to Mayo this weekend to begin a new search for the bodies of missing Coast Guard crew. Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain[...]
15 Jul 2017

Co Tyrone farmer convicted of transporting animal not fit for journey

0
A County Tyrone farmer has been convicted of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey. Ryan McElduff (21) of Creggan Road, Cranagh, Carrickmore, pleade[...]
15 Jul 2017

Elected representatives urged to work together to secure more funding for islands

0
A Donegal County Councillor is urging politicians to work together with island communities in a bid to get more funding secured. Earlier this week, Minister Joe McHugh announced ov[...]
15 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit