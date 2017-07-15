Elected representatives urged to work together to secure more funding for islands

A Donegal County Councillor is urging politicians to work together with island communities in a bid to get more funding secured.

Earlier this week, Minister Joe McHugh announced over €450,000 in funding for improvement works for some of Donegal’s Islands.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while the money is to be welcomed, he was disappointed that other projects were left out.

He says it’s important for both local representatives to fully engage with communities in order to obtain future funding: