Donegal/Derry Vipers prepare for season decider

After back-to-back promotions, it’s again been a successful season for the Donegal/Derry Vipers, who are just one victory away from qualification to the play-offs.

After losing the opening game of the season, they Vipers bounced back, going on a six game winning run which has left them sitting top of the table.

They face the Craigavon Cowboys in Letterkenny tomorrow, and a win for the Donegal/Derry side would enter them into the play-offs.

Ahead of the game, Oisin Kelly was joined in studio by Cathal Curran and Niall ‘Big Country’ Lyons who are hoping for a big win..