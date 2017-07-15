Co Tyrone farmer convicted of transporting animal not fit for journey

A County Tyrone farmer has been convicted of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey.

Ryan McElduff (21) of Creggan Road, Cranagh, Carrickmore, pleaded guilty at Omagh Magistrates’ Court and received a conditional discharge for 18 months.

The case arose, when the Official Veterinarian (OV) at an abattoir examined a cow presented by Mr McElduff.

The animal was bearing very little weight on its left hind leg and was showing signs of being in pain and distress.

The leg was submitted to the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) for examination and a pathologist concluded that there was an unstable fracture of the femur.