Ulster Final Preview: Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte wary of Down threat

Tyrone and Down will meet in an Ulster Final this Sunday for the first time since 2003.

Down sprung a surprise in the semi-final with victory over a fancied Monaghan side while Tyrone had dominate performances against Derry and Donegal.

It has been suggested that Tyrone haven’t been road tested given the margin of their wins but Manager Mickey Harte, who is leading Tyrone into a ninth provincial final, doesn’t agree with that.

In the build up to Sunday’s game Tom Comack spoke with the O’Neill County boss…