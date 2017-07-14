Tyrone name unchanged side for Ulster SFC Final against Down

Mickey Harte has named an unchanged Tyrone team for Sunday’s Ulster Football Championship final against Down.

The holders will aim to make it back to back titles for the first time since 2010 with a mix of experience and exciting new talent.

Skipper Sean Cavanagh will line out at full forward after leading his side out for what will be his last provincial championship appearance at Clones, barring a draw. His first provincial decider was also against Down, back in 2003, when the Red Hands won a replay on their way to a maiden All-Ireland triumph. He makes his 236th Tyrone appearance this weekend.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary: M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly.