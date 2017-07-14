Shaun Doherty to become the first Patron of the Donegal Hospice

Shaun Doherty has agreed to become the first patron of the Donegal Hospice.

He was asked to take on the role by Dr. James McDaid, chairman of the Donegal Hospice, during a special last edition of the Shaun Doherty show broadcast today.

Hundreds of listeners called the station to send their good wishes while celebrities like Gay Byrne, Ryan Tubridy and Danny O’Carroll were also on the programme to pay tribute.

Dr James McDaid bestowed the honour to a surprised Shaun Doherty:

Today marked the end of a 27 year career at Highland Radio for Shaun – company Director Tim Rabbitt has wished Shaun all the best for the future describing him as a broadcasting institution: