Overnight road closures planned in Omagh to facilitate A5 works

Motorists are being warned of overnight diversions in Omagh at the end of the month to facilitate major works on a stretch of the A5.

A £170,000 resurfacing scheme on the Great Northern Road in Omagh is due to commence on Monday 24 July 2017.

The works cover almost a kilometre from the Dublin Road slip road to 160 metres west of Kevlin Avenue.

The North’s Department of Infrastructure says to keep traffic disruption to a minimum, the A5 Great Northern Road and adjoining roads within the works area will close nightly, from 7.00pm to 6.30am, from Monday week next July 24th to Friday August 4th.

Traffic from Strabane, Dromore and Ballygawley will be diverted along the A505 and B48 to the A5.

The department is stressing the planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and the public will be informed of any change.

The Department says it has has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience, but people should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.