Joseph Duffy will return to the UFC having signed a seven fight contract with the promotion.

The Donegal man moved away from the organisation earlier this year after an new agreement couldn’t be tied down with the company.

Since then further talks have taken place and Duffy’s management say a new deal has reached.

‘Irish Joe’ has a 4-1 UFC record with his only lose to Dustin Poirier at UFC 195.

A date for Duffy’s return has yet to be confirmed.