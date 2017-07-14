logo



Harps snap up French striker

14 Jul 2017
by News Highland

 

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of French born striker Ibrahim Div-Keïta.

The 21-year-old is joining Harps from Greek club Doxa Proskyniton.

His previous teams include FC VSS Kosice in Slovakia and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Div-Keïta is Ollie Horgan’s second signing, after Tommy McBride, since the transfer window opened at the beginning of July and the Harps manager is hoping that the centre-forward can step in as a direct replacement for Ciaran O’Connor who has left Finn Park after a six-month loan spell.

 

Harps snap up French striker

