Harps snap up French striker

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of French born striker Ibrahim Div-Keïta.

The 21-year-old is joining Harps from Greek club Doxa Proskyniton.

His previous teams include FC VSS Kosice in Slovakia and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Div-Keïta is Ollie Horgan’s second signing, after Tommy McBride, since the transfer window opened at the beginning of July and the Harps manager is hoping that the centre-forward can step in as a direct replacement for Ciaran O’Connor who has left Finn Park after a six-month loan spell.