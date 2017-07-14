Harps come from behind to beat Bohemians

Eddie Dsane was the star as Finn Harps moved away from the relegation zone by coming from behind to overcome Bohemians 2-1 in an entertaining and at times robust encounter at Finn Park.

Harps began well but Bohs took the lead on 29 minutes through Dinny Corcoran from close range.

But Harps were level on 34 minutes as Dsane let fly with a thundering low drive from the angle of the penalty area for his second goal in two games

Paddy McCourt found Sean Houston inside the box on 59 minutes and he tucked it over the ‘keeper to make it 2-1.

Play then swung from end to end with Keith Ward firing wide while at the other end Supple saved from Houston as tempers began to boil over in the final quarter.

Dsane then curled a free just inches wide but Harps held on.