Consultation period for draft Donegal County Development Plan extended

The public consultation period for the Donegal County Development Plan has been extended to 4pm of Friday 1st September 2017.

The period has been extended to allow extra time for members of the public to make submissions to the plan due to a misprint of the email address on the Council’s website and to allow more time during the holiday period.

If you made a submission by email before 13th July 2017 and you did not receive an acknowledgement email by return, your submission may not have been received.

The Council apologises for this error and is asking people to resend submissions.

The Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 and Environmental Report has been prepared by Donegal County Council and sets out a land use planning policy framework to guide the way in which County Donegal will be developed into the future.

When adopted the policies in this plan will be a material consideration in making decisions on planning applications in Donegal.

It is the first consolidated plan for the entire functional area of Donegal County Council, including the former Town Council areas of Letterkenny, Buncrana and Bundoran.

Submissions or observations on the Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2018- 2024 and Environmental Report can be made before 4pm on Friday 1st September 2017 and submissions will be taken into consideration before the making of the Plan.