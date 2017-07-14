Concern at impact of staff shortages on Falcarragh respite services

Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as continued disruption being experienced by service users of respite supports provided at Falcarragh Community Hospital.

It’s following confirmation from the HSE that appointments to the service are now being reviewed each week due to a number of nursing vacancies yet to be filled at the unit.

It’s understood that there’s also a high number of staff members either currently off work due to illness or on annual leave.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says both the Health Minister and HSE need to address the issue as the hospital is effectively struggling to cope…………….