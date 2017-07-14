Concern at appearance of pink salmon in Irish rivers

There have been several reports of non-native Pink Salmon in Donegal according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The appearance of the species is of concern to Inland Fisheries Ireland as it may impact Ireland’s own Atlantic salmon species.

The Pink Salmon species, which is of Pacific origin from the west coasts of the United States and Canada as well as Northern Asia, has been reported in several areas, including the Drowes River, in recent days.

Dr. Patrick Gargan is Senior Researcher at Inland Fisheries Ireland………….