logo



Concern at appearance of pink salmon in Irish rivers

14 Jul 2017
by News Highland

There have been several reports of non-native Pink Salmon in Donegal according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The appearance of the species is of concern to Inland Fisheries Ireland as it may impact Ireland’s own Atlantic salmon species.

The Pink Salmon species, which is of Pacific origin from the west coasts of the United States and Canada as well as Northern Asia, has been reported in several areas, including the Drowes River, in recent days.

Dr. Patrick Gargan is Senior Researcher at Inland Fisheries Ireland………….

More News

Concern at impact of staff shortages on Falcarragh respite services

0
Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as continued disruption being experienced by service users of respite supports provided at Falcarragh Community Hos[...]
14 Jul 2017

Housing Minister to visit Donegal for meetings with Mica Action Group

0
It’s been confirmed that The Housing Minister will visit Donegal next week to meet the Mica Action Group. A report published recently has stated that between 1,200 and 4,800 [...]
14 Jul 2017

Concern at appearance of pink salmon in Irish rivers

0
There have been several reports of non-native Pink Salmon in Donegal according to Inland Fisheries Ireland. The appearance of the species is of concern to Inland Fisheries Ireland [...]
14 Jul 2017

Ramelton to Letterkenny road reopens following RTC

0
A section of the Letterkenny/ to Ramelton road, between Castleshanaghan National School and The Silver Tassie has reopened. It was closed much of Thursday following a single vehicl[...]
13 Jul 2017

Claims Irish Government is to recommit €465milion to the A5 project

0
There are reports that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is preparing a plan that would see his government recommit the €465milion Irish government contribution to the completion of the A5 du[...]
13 Jul 2017

Serious crash closes Letterkenny to Ramelton Road

0
Diversions are in place following a serious single vehicle crash close to the Silver Tassie in Letterkenny. Traffic traveling towards Ramelton from Letterkenny is asked to do so vi[...]
13 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit