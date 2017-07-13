logo



“We need to be at our best to beat Bohs” Horgan

13 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Nothing less than Finn Harps playing at their best will be good enough to get the better of Bohemians in Ballybofey on this Friday night (kick-off 8.00). Those were the comments of Harps manager Ollie Horgan as he put the final touches to preparations for yet another huge game in the club’s bid to stay in the top flight next season. Every point is vital, but at home as many wins as possible are required to make that goal achievable. Horgan is looking to get a decent run going again after the 2-0 away victory over Drogheda United last weekend.

“We need to be at our full potential to get the better of Bohemians because they are a side that have kicked on in the last couple of months. Now, Bohs are looking towards the top of the table and are well positioned still to challenge for European football. Keith Long and Trevor Crolly have got the team on a good run of results. To their credit they have upped their standards and with Akinade back as well they have lots of options in attack and they have added another striker Ciaran O’Connor who was with us in the first half of the season” Horgan said.

In team news the manager has a big doubt over veteran midfielder Barry Molloy while wide man Caolan McAleer is also struggling with an injury. Neither player trained on Wednesday night. “Barry has been bothered by injuries on and off this season and at the moment he is really struggling. Caolan has also picked up a knock and wasn’t able to train on Wednesday night. It’s a waiting game to see whether they will be able to make the squad for the Bohs game” Horgan said. The first league game this season between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for Bohemians at Dalymount Park at the end of April.

More Sport

“We need to be at our best to beat Bohs” Horgan

0
Nothing less than Finn Harps playing at their best will be good enough to get the better of Bohemians in Ballybofey on this Friday night (kick-off 8.00). Those were the comments of[...]
13 Jul 2017

John Kelly throws 16.10m at Europeans in Poland

0
John Kelly has bowed out of the European U23 Athletics Championships in Poland. The Finn Valley man through 16.10m in this morning’s qualifiers at the Bydgoszcz Stadium. John foule[...]
13 Jul 2017

Keeper Gallagher to make 200th Harps appearance

0
Goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher will make his 200th appearance for Finn Harps on Friday night against Bohemians. In doing so, the Raphoe native will become only the second Harps keeper[...]
13 Jul 2017

GAA Programme – John Lynch & Greg Blaney look ahead to Ulster Final

0
The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, former stars Greg Blaney &#[...]
13 Jul 2017

Finn Harps v Derry City refixed for Monday 24th July

0
Finn Harps have confirmed the Premier Division game against Derry City has been rescheduled for Monday week the 24th of July in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00). The game had originally [...]
13 Jul 2017

Mooney comes close to four minute mile as Dominic wins again

0
Letterkenny’s Danny Mooney narrowly missed out a a sub four minute mile on Wednesday night at the Morten Games in Santry. Mooney came agonisingly close, just 0.12 seconds out[...]
13 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit