“We need to be at our best to beat Bohs” Horgan

Nothing less than Finn Harps playing at their best will be good enough to get the better of Bohemians in Ballybofey on this Friday night (kick-off 8.00). Those were the comments of Harps manager Ollie Horgan as he put the final touches to preparations for yet another huge game in the club’s bid to stay in the top flight next season. Every point is vital, but at home as many wins as possible are required to make that goal achievable. Horgan is looking to get a decent run going again after the 2-0 away victory over Drogheda United last weekend.

“We need to be at our full potential to get the better of Bohemians because they are a side that have kicked on in the last couple of months. Now, Bohs are looking towards the top of the table and are well positioned still to challenge for European football. Keith Long and Trevor Crolly have got the team on a good run of results. To their credit they have upped their standards and with Akinade back as well they have lots of options in attack and they have added another striker Ciaran O’Connor who was with us in the first half of the season” Horgan said.

In team news the manager has a big doubt over veteran midfielder Barry Molloy while wide man Caolan McAleer is also struggling with an injury. Neither player trained on Wednesday night. “Barry has been bothered by injuries on and off this season and at the moment he is really struggling. Caolan has also picked up a knock and wasn’t able to train on Wednesday night. It’s a waiting game to see whether they will be able to make the squad for the Bohs game” Horgan said. The first league game this season between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win for Bohemians at Dalymount Park at the end of April.