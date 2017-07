Diversions are in place following a serious single vehicle crash close to the Silver Tassie in Letterkenny.

Traffic traveling towards Ramelton from Letterkenny is asked to do so via Ballyare. Traffic traveling from Ramelton to Letterkenny is asked to go via Kilmacrennan.

Gardai say the road is expected to remain closed much of the day.

There are no details on the extent of any injuries.