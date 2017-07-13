logo



Ruaille Buaille le Colm Feiritéar 12/7/17

13 Jul 2017
by admin

Clár Festifál 2017 le Máire Ní Ghairbheith & Mary Uí Cassaide agus Aisteoirí Ghaoth Dobhair.

13 Jul 2017

Joe Pesci is officially coming out of retirement for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

  After months and months of speculation and rumour, it’s now finally official – Joe Pesci is coming out of retirement to star in Martin Scorsese’s gangster [...]
13 Jul 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
12 Jul 2017

A campaign committee has been set up to look into Dwayne Johnson’s 2020 presidential run

Whether Dwayne Johnson is seriously thinking of running for President of the USA or not, it would seem that people out there legitimately want him to. The idea of him running first[...]
12 Jul 2017

Maisie Williams on how Hollywood sexualises young actresses and downsides to making GOT

Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams has spoken out and criticized the film and television industry for prematurely pushing young women into sexualized roles. The 20-year-old act[...]
12 Jul 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Tuesday’s show

Listen back to Tuesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
11 Jul 2017

