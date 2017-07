Letterkenny’s Danny Mooney narrowly missed out a a sub four minute mile on Wednesday night at the Morten Games in Santry.

Mooney came agonisingly close, just 0.12 seconds outside the barrier in a thrilling mens race.

American Robert Dominic, winner of the last Friday’s mile at the Letterkenny International Meeting won again at the Dublin venue, in a time of 3:55.71.

The first 12 home all ducked under the four minutes.