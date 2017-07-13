logo



Mc Conalogue warns against capping Tillage Aid Fund

13 Jul 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Agriculture Minister to ensure any emergency tillage crisis aid fund enables the maximum payment under state aid rules of up to €15,000 per farmer.

The IFA met with Minister Creed yesterday after suspending their occupation of the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin. One of those who occupied the building was the Donegal IFA Grain Spokesperson Peter Lynch.

The occupation was undertaken following reports that the fund would be capped at €5,000 per farmer, just one third of what is permissible .

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says that would be totally inadequate…………………

