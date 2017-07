John Kelly has bowed out of the European U23 Athletics Championships in Poland.

The Finn Valley man through 16.10m in this morning’s qualifiers at the Bydgoszcz Stadium.

John fouled on his first two attempts.

The throw, which was someway off his Donegal record of 17.41m, couldn’t get him into the top twelve that progressed to the final.

Donegal Town’s Karl Griffen is also in Poland as part of the 4x400m team who run on Sunday.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is a member of the Irish coaching staff.