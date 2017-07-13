Inland Fisheries launches angling conservation campaign in Donegal

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a new conservation campaign in Donegal to highlight angling and the importance of conservation.

The hashtag #CPRsavesfish has been placed on a couple of high profile locations in Letterkenny, Donegal to engage the public around the pursuit of conservation focused angling.

CPR stands for Catch, Photo, release, and its hoped the campaign will encourage discussion about conservation.

Suzanne Campion is Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland……….

Pic – Suzanne Campion with Katie McGregor and Matthew Roe.