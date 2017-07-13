Bicycle stands erected at 12 Donegal beaches

It’s hoped that the addition of 12 new bicycle stands installed at beaches around the Donegal coast will help promote more cycling in the county.

Stands are located at Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Fintra, Narin, Kilahoey, Downings, Magherawarden, Marble Hill, Lisfannon, Culdaff and Shrove.

Donegal County Council says that the stands, which were made locally, have been especially designed to suit their settings.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle says with tourism number ever on the increase, the new infrastructure will be of huge benefit…………..