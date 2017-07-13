Alarm raised over two kayakers at Rossnowlagh beach

Killybegs Coast Guard Unit were tasked yesterday evening by Malin Head Coast Guard Station to Rossnowlagh beach after concern was raised over the location of two kayakers.

Lifeguards raised the alarm after spotting the kayakers some distance out from the north side of the beach with Bundoran RNLI first on scene.

Both boats were stood down after it was confirmed that the two kayakers had made it safely ashore.

Shane McCrudden from Killybegs Coastguard is warning everyone to wear a lifejacket and to always have a form of communication when on and around the water: