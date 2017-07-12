PR more important to government than health in Donegal – Cope

The Dail has been told that Letterkenny University Hospital has been given clearance to replace cardiac rehabilitation equipment.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says confirmation of €50,000 for the equipment came just hours before his topical issue was to be answered in the Dail, leading him to claim that good PR is more important to the Government than healthcare in Donegal.

In the event, Minister Simon Harris did not take Deputy Gallagher’s question, leaving it to Junior Minister Finian Mc Grath.

Deputy Gallagher says confirmation of equipment replacement is only one step, there also needs to be improvements in staffing…………….