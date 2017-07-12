logo



Pollution incident confirmed in St Johnston

12 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Donegal County Council says a pollution incident has been confirmed in St Johnston.

Following reports from a member of the public, cattle slurry was detected in the St. Johnston Burn, as it passed through the village.

Council staff and Fisheries Officers from the Lough’s Agency traced the source of the polluting matter to a farm approximately 8km upstream of the village, where the release of an unknown quantity of slurry had occurred the previous day.

Lough’s Agency Fisheries Officers have confirmed that a significant quantity of dead juvenile fish have been found in the lower section of the Burn, as it discharges into the River Foyle.

The Lough’s Agency and Donegal County Council say they will continue to work closely to monitor the discharge point source and water-course over the coming days and weeks, and pursue enforcement action as appropriate

This incident has highlighted the importance for farmers and contractors to take extreme care to avoid the discharge of slurry and contaminated water into water-courses, during what is a very busy time for them.

The council says any accidental discharges should be reported to the Council and either the Lough’s Agency or Inland Fisheries Ireland. The importance of early and effective intervention by the farmer / contractor and state agencies can help to reduce the impact of such discharges on the fish population and the environment in general.

Donegal County Council is not in a position to add any further comment at this point in time.

More News

No space for net tax cuts in Budget 2018 – Doherty

0
  Sinn Féin says the government shouldn’t bother with any tax cuts in next year’s Budget – because there’s too little money. It’s after the Summe[...]
12 Jul 2017

Update: Diver recovering in hospital following incident off Tory Island

0
  A diver is said to be recovering in hospital following a diving incident off Tory Island. The Lough Swilly Lifeboat was launched along with coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 [...]
12 Jul 2017

New species of fish named after Enya

0
A new species of fish has been named after Donegal singer Enya. The discovery has been named “Leporinus Enyae”, which means ‘beautiful little fish’. Scienti[...]
12 Jul 2017

Breaking: Diver airlifted to LUH after incident off Tory Island

0
  A diver has been airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital following a diving incident off Tory Island. It’s understood the diver was involved in a deep dive, and c[...]
12 Jul 2017

€450,000 funding boost for Donegal’s islands

0
The Government has announced a funding boost of €450,750 for Donegal’s islands. The islands concerned are Árainn Mhór, Toraigh and Oileán an Bhráighe. The money will be provided to[...]
12 Jul 2017

IFA suspend office protest to facilitate discussions with minister

0
The IFA has suspended their occupation of the Department of Agriculture offices in Kildare Street, Dublin to enter into negotiations with Minister Michael Creed on the proposed cro[...]
12 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit