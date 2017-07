Sinn Féin says the government shouldn’t bother with any tax cuts in next year’s Budget – because there’s too little money.

It’s after the Summer Economic Statement revealed that the so-called ‘fiscal space’ for new measures is only half a billion euro.

That doesn’t factor in the cost of water charges refunds, or the money needed for the new public sector pay deal.

And with two-thirds of the remainder being put to spending increases, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says tax cuts must wait: