Minister tells Seanad Mica report is being considered, with no decisions yet on redress

The Housing Minister has confirmed that he will meet again with Donegal homeowners affected by mica.

Minister Damien English was speaking in the Seanad last evening following representations made by Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn.

Senator MacLochlainn made further calls for a redress scheme be put in place to assist those affected by the defectvie block issue.

Responding, Minister English says that he is currently considering the report however but did not commit to such a scheme at this stage.

Here is a recording of the full debate…………