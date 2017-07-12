logo



Maisie Williams on how Hollywood sexualises young actresses and downsides to making GOT

12 Jul 2017
by News Highland

Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams has spoken out and criticized the film and television industry for prematurely pushing young women into sexualized roles.

The 20-year-old actress is best-known for playing Arya Stark on the hit HBO fantasy series.

She told Sunday Times Style: “I have been really lucky, in that I play characters who aren’t necessarily the eye candy.

“It’s hard for young actresses who still feel like scrappy teenagers but are sort of forced to play characters who are a lot more mature, because, you know, ‘young sexy woman’ really sells in Hollywood.”

Williams was cast to play the role of Arya at the age of 12 and admitted that being cast at such a young age and being a child actress has its disadvantages. She said: “At 12, I was fearless and didn’t care, so I really enjoyed it.

“But then, as each season passed, the pressure built and it became a little destructive. Everyone goes through that dip in confidence. That also came with puberty. It all fizzled out a bit, and I lost my confidence, and now I’m slowly starting to get it back again.”

Another downside to making GOT which Williams reflected on was its loneliness.“I look back and I think I wasn’t really very happy because I didn’t have many friends,”she said. “I had left school and I was working a lot and it was a strange time. I remember in maybe season two or three, other cast members coming up to me and saying, ‘Your life is going to change,’ and to me that wasn’t exciting. I was, like, ‘I don’t want it to change. I quite enjoy my life.'”

via Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

A campaign committee has been set up to look into Dwayne Johnson’s 2020 presidential run

0
Whether Dwayne Johnson is seriously thinking of running for President of the USA or not, it would seem that people out there legitimately want him to. The idea of him running first[...]
12 Jul 2017

Maisie Williams on how Hollywood sexualises young actresses and downsides to making GOT

0
Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams has spoken out and criticized the film and television industry for prematurely pushing young women into sexualized roles. The 20-year-old act[...]
12 Jul 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Tuesday’s show

0
Listen back to Tuesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
11 Jul 2017

Ashton Kutcher hits back at tabloid for suggesting he was cheating on Mila Kunis

0
It’s not the first time the actor has been the subject of tabloid gossip (there have been questionable stories about divorce, infidelity and twin pregnancy in the past), but Ashton[...]
11 Jul 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
10 Jul 2017

Live music, magic and features on the latest Weekend Edition

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
08 Jul 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit